How To Watch Rio 2016 Olympics

Updated: August 4, 2016 5:05 pm

The Olympics can be a tough event to follow from your living rooms, considering the enormity of it—for the record, 306 events from 28 sports packed into three action-packed weeks. That Rio is eight-and-a-half hours behind India could only make matters worse. But worry not. The 2016 Olympics will be special, especially for India who have more athletes vying for ultimate glory than ever before in history. And we will tell you how best to keep up and soak in every bit of the Rio experience, that too on various platforms.

Live on 4 channels

Star Sports have prioritized their Rio Olympic coverage by segregrating the various events that will take place based on India-centric interest, international popularity and niche standing. So you can catch the likes of Abhinav Bindra, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, PR Sreejesh & Co and Yogeshwar Dutt among other Olympic glory prospects push the pedal to the medal on Star Sports 2/HD. Star Sports 1/HD is where you’ll see the fastest men on land and water, Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps, push human limits once more in their swansong. Star Sports 4/HD will be a window into a world of sport that is otherwise followed by a select audience like sailing, equestrian and triathlon among others. It will also see the return of golf, which holds Indian hopes, and rugby 7s. Star Sports 3/HD will be for the mass audiences, and will showcase select events with Hindi commentary.

3000-plus hours of action

With Hotstar, Star’s digital platform, viewers can actually have a customized and personalized coverage of the Olympics. Through the ‘Olympics Video Player’ which will be available on hotstar.com, not only will they have non-stop access to over 3000+ hours of Olympic action, they can also put in their filters by sorting out choice of country and sport. They can pick and choose from an array of concurrent live streams—which could near 35 at its peak. There is also a detailed video-on-demand section for highlights and recaps of events that have been missed.

14 feeds at a click of a button

Apart from the coverage on television and on the internet, those who are on the move can depend on the the Hotstar app which will have 14 feeds. It may not seem as comprehensive as the live feeds on the internet site but I will still provide a wide enough coverage of all the events while you can also be up-to-date with the medal’s tally and the event schedule.