Katrina’s name was enough for Aditya to sign ‘Fitoor’

New Delhi, Jan 9 (ANI): While for Katrina Kaif, the storyline of ‘Fitoor’ was a good reason to sign the flick, Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he instantly signed the film when he got to know that his co-star is going to be gorgeous Katrina Kaif.On the other hand, Katrina pulled leg of Aditya by saying that she felt weird while working with him but she had to do it because of her job.‘Fitoor’ is an upcoming Indian romantic drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is based on Charles Dickens' novel ‘Great Expectations’. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film features Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles while Tabu appears in a crucial role.The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 12.