IE THINC: A Panel Discussion On Financial Inclusion In The Digital Economy

Updated: March 24, 2018 4:28 pm

Digital transaction has led to a state of financial inclusion in India and is becoming one of the key drivers of overall economic growth. The government has given a push to digital transactions across the board to aid entrepreneurship and growth. Innovations in the Fin-tech industry has led to a shift from conventional salaried jobs to self-created ones. On this edition of Indian Express Thinc, join us for a discussion to understand how the Indian digital economy is gearing up towards financial inclusion.