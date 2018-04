Have you ever come across intriguing stop signs which ask you to Stop Promising, Stop Posing and Stop Pretending on the streets? Sure, these signs make you stop and think who did that? The mind behind these signs has now been using walls in Delhi and Mumbai streets as a canvas to make socio-political comments for about a decade and yet remains unseen, unknown. A vandal or a poet on the walls? Watch this video to meet the elusive Daku.