BSE closes 267.35 points up on February 18

Updated: February 18, 2016 1:44 pm



New Delhi, Feb 18 (ANI): Trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange today closed 267.35 points up to stand at 23,649.22. At the National Stock Exchange the Nifty closed 83.30 points up to stand at 7,191.75. ABAN Offshore Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd were among the top gainers of group A with an increase of 11.61% and 9.28% along with Shree Cement Ltd and Cox & Kings Limited with an increase of 8.17% and 6.54% respectively, while the top losers of group A includes Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Balkrishna Industries Ltd with a decrease of 4.77% and 4.64% along with MMTC Ltd and Bhushan Steel Ltd with a decrease of 4.64% and 4.02% at the close of the markets. The Auto sector is up 74.06 points at 16480.33 while the Banking sector is up146.66 points at 16190.80 and the Realty sector is up 4.11 points at 1075.96. The Indian currency was up with 0.03% at Rs. 68.49 per dollar.