World news wrap: Trump-Kim summit back on track, Cumberbatch saves London deliveryman

Updated: June 4, 2018 6:54:07 am

Trump-Kim Summit Officially Back On: US President Donald Trump confirmed that the Singapore Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would take place on June 12, and said it would begin the process of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, according to PTI.

Berlin Police Shoot Man Waving Knife In Cathedral: German police on Sunday shot a man who had rampaged through the Berlin Cathedral, police in the German capital said on Twitter, according to Reuters.

Cumberbatch Saves The Day For London Deliveryman: Popular British actor Benedict Cumberbatch was hailed as a hero for chasing away four assailants as they mugged a cyclist in London. Cumberbatch, 41, jumped out of his taxi and ran to the aid of the man working for food delivery company Deliveroo as he was set upon by the muggers, the Sun newspaper reported.