World news wrap: Over 60 dead as Guatemala volcano comes to life, Russia courts invite to North Korea

Updated: June 5, 2018 10:03:44 am

Over 60 dead as Guatemala volcano comes to life: Rescuers pulled survivors and bodies from the charred aftermath of the powerful eruption of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire, as the death toll rose to 69 on Monday and was expected to go higher from a disaster that caught residents of remote mountain hamlets off guard, with little or no time to flee to safety.

Russia courts North Korea with visit invite: Russia has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Peskov said Kim may visit Russia as part of an economic forum held in the far eastern city of Vladivostok in September.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughters won’t get royal title: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future daughters will reportedly not inherit their royal titles. According to People, if the couple ever starts a family and has little girls, they will not receive their parents’ royal titles — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.