Who Was Jayendra Saraswathi

Produced by Sukanya Mathur Updated: February 28, 2018 4:44 pm

The senior seer of Kancheepuram Sankara Mutt, Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamy, passed away at a hospital in Kanchipuram. He was 82. The mutt administration issued a brief statement on their website. “The 69th Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal attained Siddhi at 9.00 am today — Shukla Trayodashi — 28 Feb. 2018 at Sri Kanchi Kamakotii Peetam Sankara Matam, Kanchipuram.”He will be succeeded by Vijayendra Saraswathi, who will be anointed as the 70th Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam.

