Updated: February 17, 2016 6:05 am



New Delhi, Feb 17 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday said that Kanahaiya Kumar has done nothing wrong and all the charges against him are baseless. She said that her party supports Article 370 and autonomy for Kashmir within framework of Indian Constitution, but never supports anti-national slogans raised in Jadavpur University.