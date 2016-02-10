Turkey: Refugees treated at humanitarian aid hospital on Syrian border

Updated: February 10, 2016 4:15 pm

Injured Syrian refugees were being treated at the Blue Crescent Humanitarian Aid Foundation hospital at the Turkish-Syria border town of Kilis, Tuesday. The Kilis clinic of the International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation was opened in 2013 with 32 beds. The clinic currently has 47 beds, all of which are full with victims from the Syrian conflict. Mahmood Tafiyya was in the hospital with his six-year-old daughter, Sheima, who was being treated for injuries to her face. Sheima was blinded in an attack that also killed her uncle. One of her eyes was displaced when she was shot in the head by a bullet from a sniper and the other eye can now only see extremely bright objects. Fer Asel is a 24 year old university student who came to Syria on his semester break to help the humanitarian aid workers. Last Thursday, Fer was leaving a mosque in the village of Khefin near Aleppo when an air raid occurred. In the bombing that ensued, Fer lost both his legs. The chief of the hospital is Dr. Osama Darwish, who has been at his position for eight months. Dr. Darwish says that the number of the patients that are in need of care has drastically escalated in the last three months.