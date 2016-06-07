Video Of Militants Fleeing After Killing Cops In Anantnag

Updated: June 7, 2016 12:33 pm

What is the cause of youth unrest in Kashmir? I think there are no easy answers. But as a Kashmiri brought up in the trouble-torn Valley, I have some observations to make. Since the late 1990s, a few trends are quite common here. One is the behaviour of the Valley’s youth on the eve of elections. They become active political agents and vote overwhelmingly. What propels them to do so? I guess it’s hope for a better future — where institutions of governance respond to people’s demands, jobs are abundant and merit prevails at all costs. They crave for a dignified life and revocation of draconian laws like AFSPA. But once elections are over, it’s déjà vu all over again. Nothing changes except power between political elites. Corrosive institutions and inept politicians is a deadly combination for any society.