Endangered Snow leopard chases tourists In Kashmir’s Gulmarg

Updated: February 13, 2016 11:03 am

An endangered snow leopard on Thursday chased a group of foreign tourists, while they were skiing in the snow-covered slopes of Gulmarg, Kashmir. A video of this encounter posted on Facebook by a member of the group has gone viral. The five-member tourist group comprising of three women and two men along with a guide, has been in Gulmarg since January 31 and hails from Australia, Holland and the US.