Valley observes shutdown on Guru’s 3rd death anniversary

Updated: February 9, 2016 9:42 am



Srinagar, Feb 09 (ANI): Separatists called for a shutdown in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday on Afzal Guru’s third death anniversary. Guru was executed for his involvement in the 2001 Parliament attack case. In Srinagar, shops, schools and government installations remained closed as a precautionary measure, while roads wore a deserted look as most people remained indoors. The armed security personnel patrolled residential and market areas to prevent any untoward incident. In 2013, Guru was hanged in the national capital, sparking clashes in Kashmir. Dozens of people were injured during the protests.