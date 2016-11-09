US Presidential Elections 2016: Republican Donald Trump Becomes 45th US President

Updated: November 9, 2016 3:04 pm

Scoring major victories in key swing states, Republican Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States of America defeating rival Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump won crucial swing states like Florida, Ohio, Pennslyvania & North Carolina. In his first address to the nation as President Elect, Trump said he received a call from Secretary Clinton congratulating all Republicans on this massive victory. He further added that he would rebuild highways, schools, hospitals and promised employment to millions of people. Asserting that America will not settle for anything less than the best, Trump said he would double America’s growth and the country will have the strongest economy in the world.