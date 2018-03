Updated: March 21, 2018 8:55 am

A crisis has been threatening to tear the Delhi and Punjab units of the Aam Aadmi Party ever since the party’s chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent an apology to former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia. For a year before the state election in 2017 Kejriwal accused Majithia of being involved in the state’s drug trade. Now, he has said the allegations were unfounded and has apologised.