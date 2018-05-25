Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami defends the Tuticorin firing, says it was not pre-planned

Produced by Neelima Updated: May 25, 2018 12:09:00 am

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami finally spoke about the police action on the anti-Sterlite protestors which led to at least 12 deaths. Responding to criticism over excessive use of force, he tweeted, “When someone hits you, you naturally tend to defend yourselves. so on such situations, no one acts in a pre-planned manner. ”

And he added, “Some anti-social elements intruded into the agitation on May 22 and attacked the police, torched the police vehicles. Under tense situation, police resorted to firing and the firing was not pre-plannned.”

