Updated: April 23, 2018 5:34:45 pm

S K Mendiratta has been the longest serving legal counsel of the Election Commission Of India. He has been associated with the poll panel for 53 years and possesses vast knowledge in electoral law. In this snippet from Idea Exchange by the Indian Express, he expressed his support for the idea of organising simultaneous elections. Also when asked questions regarding the integrity of the EVMs, he asserted that EVMs cannot be tampered with.