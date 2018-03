Updated: November 9, 2016 2:45 pm

In what can be seen as an unprecedented move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a special address to the nation, he announced that currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations will be illegal starting 12 midnight on November 9. That is not even four hours after the surprising announcement was made. “Currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 will be just paper with no value,” Modi said.