At least 50 shanties housing Rohingya refugees in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar were gutted in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Sunday. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at about 3:38 am from Kanchan Kunj in Madanpur Khadar after which 11 fire tenders were pressed into service. They took three hours to douse the flames, an official of the DFS said.