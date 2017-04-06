Rahul Gandhi Supports Yogi Adityanath Led UP Government’s Move Of Waving Loans Of Farmers

Updated: April 6, 2017 11:42 am

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to support the Uttar Pradesh government’s move of waiving loans of about 86.68 lakh small and marginal farmers. Calling it a “partial relief for farmers in the state”, he said it was “a step in the right direction.” Gandhi added that his party has always supported loan waivers for farmers in distress. In his first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that his government will waive loans worth Rs 36,359 crore. Rs 5,630 crore of the waiver amount is loans of 7 lakh farmers whose accounts were declared non-performing assets by banks. One of the key poll promises of the BJP, before it sealed a majority in UP, was to waive the loans of farmers in the state.