Updated: June 11, 2018 4:56:43 pm

At the OBC meet, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP and RSS. Explaining the difference between Congress and BJP, Rahul said that, “if India is a bus, Congress put the people in it and gives them the keys. But the BJP puts the people in a bus, shuts them up and gives the keys to the RSS.

He said that the prime minister’s claim that India’s youth need skills is baseless. He said, “Indians are skilled. They just need support from the government and banks.”