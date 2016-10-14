Punjab Cong Leaders Protest By Sleeping In Front Of CM Parkash Singh Badal’s Residence In Chandigarh

Updated: October 14, 2016 7:48 pm

A few days after spending two nights in Punjab Assembly hall seeking a debate on no-confidence motion, Congress legislators Thursday launched an ‘indefinite’ dharna outside Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s residence to protest against alleged “partisan role of the police” during a Congress-Akali Dal workers’ clash in which their colleagues were injured in Ludhiana on Dussehra day.

Led by party spokesperson Sunil Jakhar, CLP leader Charanjit Singh Channi and Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, the legislators launched a sit-in protest outside the CM’s residence Thursday morning. Party general secretary and Punjab in-charge Asha Kumari visited the protest in the evening.