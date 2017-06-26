Latest News

Protesters Clash With Police On Eid

Updated: June 26, 2017 4:04 pm

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Kashmir as people thronged mosques, shrines and Eidgahs for special prayers but a few incident of stone-pelting and clashes between protestors and security forces were reported in the Valley. Muslims from all walks of life started making a beeline to Eidgahs (prayer ground) or mosques for offering Eid prayers as a thanksgiving for the month-long fasting of Ramazan. Clashes between protestors and law enforcing agencies were reported from Sopore, Anantnag, Rajpora, Shopian towns and Safakadal area of the city.

