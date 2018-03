Updated: March 22, 2018 9:36 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday addressed a gathering at the presentation of President’s Standard to the 51 Squadron and President’s Colours to the 230 Signal Unit of the Indian Air Force(IAF) at Halwara about 30 kms from Ludhiana. “We are committed to peace but we will defend our borders with full might,” Kovind said. He also praised IAF, for being at the forefront of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, besides safeguarding sovereign skies.