Updated: March 21, 2018 8:26 pm

Two army jawans and as many policemen were killed in an encounter with militants in Kupwara’s Halmatpora in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday. Four militants were also killed in the encounter that has been going on since Tuesday. An encounter broke out in the Arampora area of the district yesterday after security forces launched an operation in the wake of militants opening fire at an Army patrol party.