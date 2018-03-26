Pets on jets: Luxury travel agency pampers pooches

Updated: March 26, 2018 2:56 pm

Some dog owners in Hong Kong are spending thousands of dollars on luxury holidays for their pets, including flights on private planes. Consumer spending on pets in China is growing at about 20 percent a year and will be a $7 billion market by 2022, market research firm Euromonitor International says. The pet market in the United States is growing around 2 percent a year. Chinese airline Hainan Airlines, owned by HNA Group, said in January that it was testing a pilot scheme to allow travelers to bring small pets with them on certain domestic routes.