Panwar Sentenced To Death In Preeti Rathi Acid Attack Case

A Mumbai sessions court on Thursday sentenced convict Ankur Panwar to death in Preeti Rathi acid attack case. Panwar was convicted under Sections 302 (murder) and 326B (Voluntarily throwing acid) of the IPC.

Rathi, who belonged from Delhi, had died of multiple organ failure after hotel management graduate Panwar threw acid on her in May 2013.

According to police, Panwar had thrown acid on Preeti as he was jealous of her career growth and the fact that she had secured a nursing job with the Ministry of Defence at the INHS Asvini Hospital. Just when she alighted at the Bandra Terminus, Panwar threw acid on her face. Preeti was to join duty on May 2, 2013.

On Thursday, Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam termed the case fit for death sentence, saying that it falls in the “rarest of the rare” category while Panwar’s lawyer Apeksha Vora had pleaded leniency for her client, citing his young age and stating that he was the sole breadwinner for his family.

“If he is given a lesser punishment and if he is released after completing the sentence, other girls would not be safe,” Nikam had submitted.