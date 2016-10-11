Pampore Encounter Enters Day 2, Terrorists Still Holed Up Inside Government Building

The J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) in Pampore, the scene of a second gun battle between security forces and militants this year.

Police sources say that two to three militants could be present inside the multi-storey concrete building. They say that militants might have deliberately set the building on fire hoping that police will arrive. “It could have been a plan. They could have thought that police will arrive once they see fire and they (militants) would easily target them,” said a police source. “But when the fire servicemen arrived, they fired to show their presence inside”.