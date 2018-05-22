Pakistan: Heatwaves kill 65 people in Karachi

Updated: May 22, 2018 2:15:56 pm

At least 65 people died of heatstroke in Pakistan’s Karachi city over past three days during the Holy month of Ramazan, media reports said, amid fears the death toll could rise as the temperatures soar. According to Dawn, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that “very hot weather will continue to prevail in Karachi for the next five to six days with day temperatures ranging from 40 degrees Celsius to 43°C”. Over 110 bodies were brought to the Edhi Foundation’s morgues in Karachi’s Korangi and Sohrab Goth areas in the past three days, out of which at least 65 had died from heatstroke, Faisal Edhi, who runs the foundation, was quoted as saying by the Dawn News. A similar heatwave had struck the Southern part of Pakistan causing over 2000 casualties from various heat strokes.