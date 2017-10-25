Opinion | Why Is BJP’s Offer Of Talks With Kashmir Important ?

Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed as unrealistic India’s move to appoint an interlocutor to understand the legitimate aspirations of people in Jammu and Kashmir, saying no interaction or dialogue would carry any weight without the participation of the Hurriyat Conference. India yesterday appointed former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma as its special representative for a “sustained dialogue” with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir, in a fresh move aimed at bringing peace to the troubled state.