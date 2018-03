In his first public address since he plunged into politics in December, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday admitted that Tamil Nadu faces a leadership vacuum post the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and also in the wake of deteriorating medical condition of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. “Yes, Tamil Nadu faces a leadership vacuum, Yes, I am entering politics to fill that vacuum,” Rajinikanth said, eliciting rousing applause from an elated crowd in Chennai.