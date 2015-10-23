Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Dialogue With Communities For Settlement Of Disputes

Updated: October 23, 2015 1:00 pm

Avoiding any reference to recent controversies like Dadri killing and violence over cow slaughter and his own comment on reservation policy, RSS Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat has called for dialogue with communities for peaceful settlement of disputes over age-old traditions. He also called for "synergy" among government, administration and society with feedback mechanism to achieve sustainable development based on "Bharatiya" value system.