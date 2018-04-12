Missiles ‘will be coming to Syria’, warns Trump

Updated: April 12, 2018 11:52:56 am

US President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria over a suspected gas attack, while Russia threatened that any US missiles fired would be shot down. The statement has come in response to President Russia vetoed a US-drafted resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to set up a panel to identify the perpetrators of Saturday’s alleged toxic gas attacks in Douma. Russia, on its part, has maintained that its military specialists found no evidence of a chemical attack.