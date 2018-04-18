Manmohan Singh interview: PM Modi should follow advice he gave me and speak more often

Updated: April 18, 2018 11:21:15 pm

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his long silence over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua and the alleged rape of a teenager by a BJP MLA in Unnao, former prime minister Manmohan Singh told The Indian Express that Modi “should follow his own advice to me” and “speak more often”.

In an exclusive interview, Singh said he was glad that Modi finally broke his silence last Friday at an event in Delhi commemorating the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, when he said the “daughters of India” will get justice and the guilty won’t be spared.