Journalist allegedly stripped and assaulted in West Bengal, protest on the streets of Kolkata

Updated: April 12, 2018 12:07:31 pm

On April 9, Kolkata-based journalist Biplab Mandal was allegedly stripped and assaulted by some goons for covering the violence during panchayat polls nominations in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas. On April 12, journalists took out a rally to protest against the atrocities inflicted on the media. This is not the first time that the West Bengal government has been accused of trying to intimidate the media. In May 2017, many journalists were attacked for covering

a rally by CPM, the main opposition party in the state.