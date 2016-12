Updated: February 16, 2016 1:37 pm



Jammu and Kashmir, Feb 16, 2016: Sufism in Kashmir has its roots dating back to Hazrat Bulbul Shah R.A. However; the Sufi saint who led a profound impact on the lives of people in Kashmir and shaped their culture was Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani (R.A). These disciples travelled to each part of the state to propagate his mission.