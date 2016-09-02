Narendra Modi: India, Egypt To Fight Terrorism Together

Updated: September 2, 2016 5:45 pm

Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is in New Delhi on a three-day visit, said his government will work towards a robust security cooperation with India besides laying out a roadmap for intensification of bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday along with President Sisi in a joint statement spoke about the ties, which both India and Egypt shared, stating that Egypt is a natural bridge between Asia and Africa. PM Modi added that he along with the Egyptian President have agreed to build India-Egypt relationship on multiple pillars.

Modi also spoke about deepening their cooperation in agriculture, skill development and health sectors. PM Modi even raised concerns regarding the growing radicalisation and terror that poses a threat not only to both the countries but to the world. Further cementing on his statement on the course of action to combat terror, the Prime Minister agreed upon deepening their defence and security engagement, which would aim at greater information and operational exchanges.