This year, India will host the World Environment Day celebrations on June 5. The theme is “Beat Plastic Pollution”. India was picked to host the event by UNEP because “it is a significant and important country”, according to Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan. So, how has India looked at its plastics problem in recent years? From questions in Parliament to what the Environment Ministry, watch this video to see where the country stands.

