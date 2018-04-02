Presents Latest News

How Bharat bandh, called by Dalits to protest changes to the SC/ST Act, turned into a violent protest

Produced by Neelima Updated: April 2, 2018 7:04 pm

Bharat bandh, a country wide call by Dalit organisations turned violent in multiple parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat. They are protesting a Supreme Court order to the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act which ensures protection of marginalised communities against discrimination and harassment. The court order bans automatic arrest and registration of cases against perpetrators when a person from the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community alleges harassment. The protestors claim that the order will dilute the Act. 

