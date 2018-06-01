World news wrap: Trump tariffs, North Korea summit and Kardashian at White House

Updated: June 1, 2018 8:41:14 am

Trump Plans to Slap Tariffs on EU Steel and Aluminium | Ending months of speculation over exemptions on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters in a telephone briefing that Washington plans to impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum imports from midnight on Thursday.

North Korea: ‘Nothing Short of Tragic’ if Trump-Kim Summit Doesn’t Happen | Ahead of the historic summit between President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12 the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol met in New York. Another round of talks is due on Thursday.

Trump-Kim Kardashian Meet at the White House | Reality TV star Kim Kardashian met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday and discussed criminal justice issues. Reportedly, Kardashian has been advocating for Alice Marie Johnson — a 62-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first-time non-violent drug offence, who needs a presidential pardon to be released.