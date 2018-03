Updated: January 11, 2016 9:14 am



Srinagar 11 Jan (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Monday rubbished rumours of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) setting tough conditions for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if they want to continue the alliance in the state. Singh also added that the BJP had no information on a possible coalition between the Congress and PDP.