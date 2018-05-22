Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Doctors go on indefinite strike after their colleagues in Mumbai’s JJ hospital were assaulted

Updated: May 22, 2018 8:39:17 am

Doctors from two Mumbai hospital are on a indefinite strike asking for protection inside hospitals. This comes after yet another incident of relatives of a patient beating up their colleagues in Mumbai’s JJ hospital. The relatives of a woman who came with gall bladder-related ailment thrashed two resident doctors and some furniture after she died. They claim she died due to the hospital’s negligence.

Doctors say these incidents were happening all too often and they need protection from angry relatives.

