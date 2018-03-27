Did Kim Jong Un take a secret train ride to China?

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un took a train ride and visited Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to unconfirmed reports. This comes ahead of historic summits with South Korea and the US. Kim Jong Un has not travelled abroad ever since he assumed power after the death of his father in 2011.
