Updated: June 4, 2018 3:26:30 pm

It’s veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s birthday and Twitter has found a pleasantly surprising way to celebrate it. While colleagues and fans wished him well and paid tributes, some others – mostly music companies – posted fun facts about the singer’s achievements. SPB, as he is known, sang in as many as 16 Indian languages. The Hindi cinema audiences knows him popularly as the voice for many Salman Khan hit numbers in the 1990s.