Updated: March 21, 2018 11:53 am

The bodies of 39 Indians who were missing in Mosul, Iraq since June 2015 were found in a mass grave. On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told the Parliament that the Indians, believed to be kidnapped by terrorist outfit Islamic State, were killed. Families of the deceased expressed anguish and said that they should have been informed by the government personally. Instead they heard it on television.