Thursday, June 07, 2018
BJP’s grand welcome for Amit Shah in Chandigarh

Updated: June 7, 2018 2:34:56 pm

BJP president Amit Shah was given a grand welcome in Chandigarh Thursday where he arrived to meet with leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal. The BJP chief is visiting the city as part of the party’s outreach campaign called ‘Sampark for Samarthan’. Shah was in Mumbai Tuesday where he met with ally Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

