Army Launches Search Operation In Hiranagar

After getting the information of suspected militants in Kathua’s Hiranagar area in Jammu and Kashmir, Army along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police conducted a joint search operation in the region. To fasten up the search operation, they also used Helicopter service.

Some villagers noticed the presence of four suspects when they were working in the fields. Immediately, they informed the police about the suspicious movement. After the news, forces tightened the security in border area