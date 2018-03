Updated: February 23, 2017 10:24 am

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Wednesday urged people to get rid of ‘KASAB’ for the betterment of the state. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Chauri Chaura, Shah took a potshot at Samajwadi party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress saying, “If you want UP to become a developed state, then you have to mukti from KASAB.”