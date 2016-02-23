A walk of hope from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to promote peace

Updated: February 23, 2016 5:35 am



Aligarh, Feb 23 (ANI): Holding placards and banners people from different communities walk silently to promote peace and send a message of unity across the country. They have covered a distance of 5,800 kms and still have to cover more 2000 kms to reach the final destination. With a theme 'A walk of Hope', rally filled with hope displays a sense of togetherness, love and brotherhood. After passing through different states, the peace march reached Aligarh Muslim University where the institution authorities organized a seminar to encourage it. The march is scheduled to commence in Kashmir in May this year. Eminent speakers delivered speeches on humanity, togetherness and peace on the occasion. The seminar was attended by a large number of students, apart from people from various walks of life. Higher authorities of the university also participated in the march to spread the message of brotherhood among the countrymen. The march has to cover a total distance of 7,500 kms to reach the Northern state of Kashmir. It also supports interfaith harmony and equality for all, sustainable living, women empowerment, community health, education and youth development.