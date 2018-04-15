The Last Kheror Khata has been made

Updated: April 15, 2018 12:14:19 pm

As Bengalis step into the new year with Poila Baishak on April 15 this year, one of the oldest elements of the Bengali New Year celebrations – the kheror khata, the traditional red-cloth-hand-bound copy that traders use to note down their transactions – will see its last pages turn this year as demand goes abysmally low. One of the symbols of the Bengali New Year, the kheror khata has been a part of the celebretory rituals for traders for at least as far back as the 18th century. Khero, a red-coloured, rough cotton material used as a cover for these ledger books has been in Bengal’s history for many generations and centuries. The foldable, scroll-like books are handmade and are stitched using white thread.